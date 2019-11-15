Tristan Thompson Won't Stop Trying to Get Back With Khloé Kardashian

There was the awkward Instagram post that the entire world saw, but behind the scenes, it seems that Tristan Thompson can't take a hint. E! News reports that he's been sending his ex Khloé Kardashian flowers, showering her with gifts, and pouring on the compliments in hopes that they can get back together. A source close to the couple told E! that he's trying to make up for everything that he did and still isn't ready to give up on their relationship.

"He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up," the source said.

"Khloé was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He's trying to make up for it."

After Kardashian took home a trophy at the E! People's Choice Awards, he posted a tribute to her, writing, "Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that's two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It's more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that."

"Tristan is always trying to win Khloé back," E!'s source continued. "He wants what he can't have." If Thompson is this open about things on social media, there's no doubt that the congratulatory flowers and balloons may just be baby steps towards a bigger, grander gesture. That could come at Christmas. Kardashian has already said that he'll be a part of their daughter's Christmas celebration, though she didn't offer any specific details.

"Tristan isn't giving up on Khloé and isn't getting the hint," the source adds. "It seems like he isn't going to give up until he gets what he wants."

Anyone up in arms about the possibility of a reunion can rest easy. The source says that Kardashian isn't interested in anything other than giving her daughter the best environment possible, which means just being civil and keeping things as stable as possible.

"She's in a great place in her life where she's focused on True and co-parenting with Tristan. She's not interested in giving him another chance," the source shared. "She is glad they have come to a peaceful place and can be a family with True, but that is all."