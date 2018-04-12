What Is Khloé Kardashian's Beau Tristan Thompson’s Net Worth?

Khloé Kardashian and her beau Tristan Thompson are preparing for life as parents together with their new baby girl, and it's causing many to wonder more about Thompson himself.

While Kardashian has spent a lot of her life firmly in the spotlight, Thompson has had a different rise to fame through his basketball career, though it has been no less lucrative.

Tristan Thompson / Instagram

According to Yahoo Finance, Thompson has a net worth of about $8 million. The site said Kardashian is estimated a whopping $40 million, at the very least, so combined they have a total net worth of almost $50 million.

Part of Thompson's $8 million comes from his career in the NBA. While some players like Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom earn are worth an estimated $30 million, Thompson is still fine tuning his legacy on the basketball court.

Still though, with his star on the rise, and a new baby on the way, it wouldn't be surprising if that number continued to grow even larger.