Tristan Thompson Called Khloé Kardashian a "Beautiful Human" in a Sweet Birthday Post

Despite positioning himself at the center of two giant cheating scandals whilst in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson is still asserting his presence in the 35-year-old birthday girl’s life.

On Thursday, the NBA star shared a selfie of Kardashian and their 14-month-old daughter, True, writing, “Happy birthday @khloekardashian. You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko .”

Khloé "liked" the post, which isn't surprising considering how diplomatically she has spoken of the Tristan/Jordyn Woods scandal in the press recently. "I don't think there needs to be negativity anywhere," she told ET on Wednesday. "I think it's just a story being told, but anybody picking a side or... condemning any human, I think this is a part of life. I'm not saying it's a good part."

In a firestorm of exquisitely bad (or, uh, orchestrated) timing, we’re just days out from part two of Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ finale, which (of course) focuses on Thompson and Jordyn's highly publicized betrayal. Sweet as it is, Thompson’s post smells of a ~certain~ momager’s divine intervention.

But despite Khloé's cool attitude, we like to think there’s a Calabasas-based group text blowing up right now.