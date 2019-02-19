Tristan Thompson Tweets, Deletes Reaction to Cheating Rumors

Jordyn Woods didn't break girl code — at least if we're to believe Tristan Thompson.

After rumors swirled about Khloé Kardashian dumping her on-again, off-again beau Tristan Thompson over allegations of him cheating (again) with Kylie Jenner's 21-year-old BFF, the baller put out any possible fires, reporteldy tweeting and deleting one simple message: "FAKE NEWS."

E! Online reports that after TMZ broke the scandal, Thompson clapped back on Twitter with the now-deleted statement. TMZ reported that Thompson was seen making out with Woods at a house party on Sunday night. Thompson did fly into Los Angeles earlier in the weekend to spend time with his daughter, True, and Khloé.

However, reports that Khloé "had enough" seem to be blown out of proportion. Anyone who has been Keeping Up with the Kardashians knows just how close Woods is with the whole crew. Not only has she been a fixture on KUWTK, she appeared in Kylie's spin-off show, Life of Kylie, and even modeled for Khloé's clothing line, Good American.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Makes Her Grammys Debut in a Pink Jumpsuit Like Nothing You've Ever Seen

This is just the most recent scandal involving Thompson's infidelity. Before True's birth, he was involved in another incidence of cheating, which did cause a temporary breakup. Khloé took him back after True was born, saying that she was willing to give him another chance. Sources close to Kardashian told E! that she wants to work things out for the sake of her family.

"Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," a source said to E! News back in May. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloé desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."