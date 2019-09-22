Tristan Thompson Just Left a Flirty Comment on Khloé Kardashian's Latest Instagram — and Fans Are Livid

Over the weekend, Khloé Kardashian channeled Anna Nicole Smith from her days as a Guess model, and shared several stunning snapshots of her transformation on social media. Wearing a denim bustier and her blonde hair in voluminous waves à la the model circa 1992, Kardashian attracted the attention of just about everyone — including her ex Tristan Thompson.

"Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign," the reality star captioned a slide show of glamour shots of herself looking like Smith's twin. Khloé's sisters praised her new bombshell appearance, with Kim writing: “Twins!!!!! Omg she’s my fave and so are you!!!” And Kourtney responded with a heart-eyed cat emoji.

Meanwhile, Tristan left a flirty comment on Khloé's super sexy photo shoot. "Perfection," he wrote alongside a heart-eye emoji, prompting protective fans to quickly shut him down. "Just not perfect enough to be loyal, too?" one user clapped back, while another chimed in: "@realtristan13 don't even think about it."

For her part, Khloé stayed out of the drama and didn't reply.

Two weeks prior to Tristan's online flirting, Khloé revealed on the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that he tried to kiss her before their 1-year-old daughter True's birthday party. The night before, the mom of one invited the NBA player over to privately have their first face-to-face meeting since the cheating scandal — and that's when he tried to make a move.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian's New Hair Color Is So Blonde It's Almost White

“I go, ‘This is the problem with you. You can’t just take what you get,'” she told her assistant the next day. “Then this morning he was like, ‘Thank you for letting me see True. She looked great, you looked even better.’ … Sometimes I feel like if I give an inch, he’ll take a mile and take my kindness for weakness.”

Maybe now he'll take the hint?