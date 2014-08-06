Triple Threat! Jessica Alba Wears a Trio of Casually Cool Looks in One Day

Jessica Alba had quite the day yesterday! The Sin City: A Dame To Kill For star donned a total of three ensembles in New York City while promoting the upcoming action flick. Once again, the street style queen displayed how she has mastered the art of pulling together a perfectly balanced look—multiple times over.

The actress kicked off her 24 hours of style in chic ivory Max Mara wide-leg trousers and a pale blue Alice + Olivia button-front shirt, which she styled with a black-and-white print Christian Louboutin tote, Jennifer Fisher jewelry, and nude wedges (above, right). Next, Alba switched into an edgier outfit consisting of a striped cropped Houghton tank with floral appliqué, tangerine Osman asymmetrical midi skirt, and snakeskin Kotur heeled sandals (above, middle). As she headed to the airport to end her day, the star dressed down in a Lauren Moshi graphic "Paris"-print tank, casual drawstring pants, black jacket, and comfy slip-on sneakers (above, left). Talk about well-traveled style!

