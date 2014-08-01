Triple Style Alert! Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner Hit the Airport in High Fashion

The family that coordinates their travel wear together, stays together! Well, that certainly seems to be true in the case of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kris Jenner were spotted at LAX on Thursday clothed in their typical uniform of chic footwear, enviable hand bags, and oversized shades. The three stars looked sharp in monochromatic ensembles before taking off together on a flight to Ibiza, where they have plans to celebrate the birthday of Givenchy’s creative director, Riccardo Tisci.

For their trip to the airport, Kim chose an all black ensemble, Kendall opted for head-to-toe white topped off with a denim jacket, and Kris went with an ivory maxi dress. The trio looked camera-ready as they strut through the terminal, totally flawless. One thing's for sure, this family racks up more frequent flyer miles than anyone we know!

