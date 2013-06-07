A Tribute to America's Mermaid: 7 Retro Swimsuits Inspired by Esther Williams

Esther Williams, often called “America’s Mermaid,” passed away yesterday at the age of 91 at her home in Beverly Hills. Williams swam onto the big screen in films like Million Dollar Mermaid, Jupiter's Darling, and multiple MGM films, became the godmother of synchronized swimming, and was one of the most popular pinups of the '50s and '60s. It was hard to spot Williams out of a fabulous piece of swimwear—she even starting designing her own line, still popular today—and her legacy will remain as one of the most infamous underwater ballerinas the world has ever seen. So, in honor of her aquatic life, we’ve gathered seven vintage-inspired suits that are sure to make a splash. Click to see the Esther-inspired picks.