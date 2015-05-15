Love at First Site: We're Obsessed with These Neoprene Bikinis

With temps rising, we've got our sights set on beach weekends and poolside cocktails. So it's an understatement to say that we were psyched to discover Triangl Swimwear, an online-only swim boutique that sells their sexy styles direct-to-consumer—which, of course, saves you big on purchases.

After originally launching down-under, Aussie brand Triangl has now expanded to the US market with 13 bikini styles—all made using a ultra-flattering neoprene material that masks lumps and bumps and dries super-fast after taking a dip. We're eyeing the new Farrah set (below) ($89; northamerica.triangl.com), which coolly contrasts the brand's signature fabric with crochet detailing, as well as the bold, bright Milly duo (at top) ($89; northamerica.triangl.com). Perhaps best of all, prices for the neoprene wonders begin at $79 and top out at $89 for a complete bikini set. Get your trigger finger ready—you won't be able to resist filling up that virtual cart.

Courtesy

