Your Guide to Fall's Freshest White Blouses

Nothing like fall to get us revved up for fashion. The season just might be our favorite in terms of showing off taste, texture and style. But to truly get in the mood, we're also looking for a few wardrobe updates to freshen up our look and the updated white blouse is about as refreshing as they come. See: the gorgeous Oscar de la Renta runway inspiration above.

But what kind of white blouse is right for you? To help you navigate your way through fall's new blouse silhouettes, use this as your guide. We zeroed in on every style from traditional Oxford cuts to the of-the-moment '70s-inspired peasant designs, and just about everything in-between.

For the Traditional Gal

You can't go wrong with a traditonal button-front shirt. Wear the style tucked into a sleek pencil skirt or open with a tank and boyfriend jeans.

Courtesy

Shop it (from left): Theory, $245; theory.com. Uniqlo, $20; uniqlo.com. Joe Fresh, $39; joefresh.com.

RELATED: Emily Ratajkowski's Latest Look Has Us Dreaming of Fall Fashion

For the #Throwback Chick

The peasant blouse is in tune with the '70s-inspired fashion trend that headlined for spring/summer 2015. If you love the silhouettes but not the era's moody color ways, this is the style for you.

Courtesy

Shop it (from left): French Connection, $188; frenchconnection.com. Talitha, $450; net-a-porter.com. H&M, $30; hm.com.

For the Trend-Setter

The off-the-shoulder top has reigned supreme, popping up on runways at Tibi, Cushnie et Ochs, and Balenciaga, and it looks like the style will continue to go strong well into fall.

Courtesy

Shop it (from left): Rag & Bone, $395; intermixonline.com. Tibi, $295; tibi.com. H&M, $40; hm.com.

RELATED: The Saddle Bag is Fall's Must-Have Handbag

For the Classic Glamour Girl

A pussy-bow blouse channels Old Hollywood glamour like no other in its category. To really drive home the look, wear it with crisp black tuxedo pants and a sleek pointy-toe bootie or pump.

Courtesy

Shop it (from left): Zara, $70; zara.com. Theory, $295; net-a-porter.com. Tory Burch, $295; net-a-porter.com.

For the Risk-Taker

Showing a bit of skin with such a timeless silhouette is the perfect juxtaposition, but if you want to cover up, this shape will work beautifully with your favorite high-waisted skirt or pant.

Courtesy

Shop it (from left): Whistles, $240; whistles.com. H&M, $18; hm.com. Apiece Apart, $250; jcrew.com.

RELATED: How to Wear Your New Fall Booties Right Now & Next Season