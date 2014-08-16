Trend to Wear Now: These Celebs Are Loving Bell Bottoms!

Don't call it a throwback! The latest disco era trend to make its way back into the fashion spotlight is none other than the bell bottom. This '70s-inspired denim silhouette is a welcome departure from the ever-popular skinny jean, and one that celebs–and we—are loving.

Let's start with Heidi Klum, who wore her Genetic fit and flare jeans while arriving at JFK airport in New York City. The model and America's Next Top Model judge paired hers with a light blue button down, an Hermès Birkin bag, and aviator sunglasses for an effortless but elegant jet-setting style. Olivia Munn wore the cut in khaki, which she styled with a simple white tank and Dannijo bib necklace while out and about in Los Angeles. The '70s silhouette injected the otherwise basic outfit with the right jolt of spunk. Chrissy Teigen, meanwhile, went for the most '70s-inspired look of all, teaming her light wash Frame jeans with a cropped white top for Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence in Los Angeles. The look was modern day Charlie's Angels in the best way possible. Groovy!

Want tips on how to style all of your jeans? Check out our 30 days of denim gallery for tips on how to style all your jeans!