Trend to Wear Now: These Celebrities Are Loving Black Jumpsuits

And the trend continues! In April, we predicted that the jumpsuit (and its warm weather counterpart, the playsuit) would be the ensemble of the summer. Since then, there has been no shortage of celebs popping up in this trend, whether they're glamming it up for the red carpet or taking a more casual approach for some daytime errands. And while we've seen this piece in almost every color and even a few prints, a black jumpsuit seems to be the unanimous favorite.

Kate Hudson (above, left) channeled the '70s in her black Roland Mouret jumpsuit that featured white criss-cross straps. The actress accessorized with Christian Louboutin pumps, red lips, and a slicked-back ponytail. Alessanda Ambrosio (above, center) took a more pared-down approach, teaming her loose button-front black Alice & Trixie jumpsuit with flat brown sandals for a day of errands in New York City. Two Broke Girls star Beth Behrs (above, right) went for chic minimalism for a CW, Showtime, and CBS party in West Hollywood, Calif., teaming her Theory jumpsuit with simple black open-toe heels.

