Trend We Love: The High-Low Hem

The high-low hem is a trend with no end in sight. It first picked up a few years ago, and it has a surge of fans in the summer due to rising temperatures, including like Olivia Palermo, Kate Hudson (in Elie Saab) and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (in Christian Dior). Lovingly dubbed “the mullet” look for its raised hem at the front that drops at the back, the asymmetrical silhouette focuses all attention on your stems. This year, we’re seeing more variations than ever—such as high-lows on a mini, midi, and floor-sweeping looks. Click to see more celebrities who mastered the high-low mix and get inspiration for how you can wear the style.

