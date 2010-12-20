Trend to Try: Tan Skirts With Jewel-Tone Tops

Emily Blunt attended the premiere of Gulliver's Travels in Hollywood over the weekend in a color-block dress by Roksanda Ilincic. The look featured an aquamarine top, which was perfectly offset by the attached tan skirt and a sliver of amethyst purple at the waist. Other celebrities are loving the way a beige skirt looks with a bright top, too: Kim Kardashian wore a sequined petal skirt with a ruby cowl neck blouse in London a few months ago, and Blake Lively wore a vibrant blue top by Gypsy 05 with a tan skort by Wayne on Gossip Girl this season. Tell us what you think of the tan-plus-jewel-tone look in the comments below.

