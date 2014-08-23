Trend to Try: Super Sparkly Sneaks

Want some flash with that dash? Faux jewels, glitter finishes and metallic trims give your trusty trainers an update for après-gym. "Now you can wear practical shoes without compromising style," says Giuseppe Zanotti, who covered his version in zebra print and metallic neon leather. And while they're not exactly treadmill-ready, they'll "make any outfit instantly gorgeous," he says, which may be just enough to get your heart rate up anyway.

Shop the trend (from top): Superga, $65, nordstrom.com for stores; Giuseppe Zanotti, $1,250, giuseppezanottidesign.com; Miu Miu, $450, miumiu.com; Juicy Couture, $70, kohls.com; Kate Spade New York, $250, katespade.com