Trend to Try Now: Pastel Highlights

Looking for a way to switch-up your summer look? Consider pastel highlights like Lauren Conrad and Taryn Manning, or dip-dyed tips like Kate Bosworth! Most hair salons will offer semi-permanent color in a variety of shade—just be sure to ask your colorist to pre-lighten the sections you'll be dyeing to be sure the tones are vivid, not muddy. To try the look at home, dilute a dye like Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream ($14, rickysnyc.com) with a daily conditioner before painting on your strands. Nervous about the permanence of the look? Try a few strips of colored extensions to give it a commitment free test-drive. (We like the ones from BellaVia.)

