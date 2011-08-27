Trend to Try: Graphic Eyeliner

David Slijper; Time Inc Digital Studio
InStyle Staff
Aug 27, 2011 @ 12:00 pm

Updating your fall look doesn't have to stop at your wardrobe. Celebrities like Amber Heard are working the graphic eyeliner trend, an edgy take on the traditional cat eye, and we've rounded up tips and tricks to try to look yourself! Click through the gallery to see Heard play muse to top Hollywood makeup pro Jeanine Lobell, and browse our DIY guide to mastering the makeup trend.

MORE: The Hottest Crackle Nail Polishes: Where to Find Them!Our Best Bargain Beauty Buys!

