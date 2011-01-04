Trend to Try: Dress Up Your White Tees

White tees are looking fabulous lately. Michelle Obama left Hawaii last night wearing her plain top with a colorful pink and purple animal print skirt; Kate Bosworth attended the Hollywood Style Awards last month wearing Jil Sander's white-plus-mint green look from the label's spring 2011 collection; and Fairly Legal star Sarah Shahi complemented her minimal Dolce & Gabbana top with a colorful D&G floral skirt this fall. How do you like to wear your white tee? Tell us in the comments!

MORE:• Tan Skirts With Jewel-Tone Tops• Cozy Capes• Gold Dresses