Trend to Try: Dress Up Your White Tees

Getty Images (2); AP photo
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 04, 2011 @ 10:57 am

White tees are looking fabulous lately. Michelle Obama left Hawaii last night wearing her plain top with a colorful pink and purple animal print skirt; Kate Bosworth attended the Hollywood Style Awards last month wearing Jil Sander's white-plus-mint green look from the label's spring 2011 collection; and Fairly Legal star Sarah Shahi complemented her minimal Dolce & Gabbana top with a colorful D&G floral skirt this fall. How do you like to wear your white tee? Tell us in the comments!

MORE:Tan Skirts With Jewel-Tone TopsCozy CapesGold Dresses

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!