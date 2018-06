After so many seasons of skinnies and jeggings, the return of wide-leg trousers and high-waist flares feels radically chic. Celebrities love the '70s-inspired cut—Claudia Schiffer, Zoe Saldana, Katie Holmes, and Rachel Zoe included. Click through to see more celebrities in the look, and get inspiration for how to style the trend yourself.

— Eugenia Miranda