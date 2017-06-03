Cute Alert: Little Ladies Everywhere Are Dressing Up as Wonder Woman

It's no where near Halloween, but you still might see a lot of little girls running around in superhero costumes this weekend. Thanks to the fact that June 3 was dubbed "Wonder Woman Day" and the new movie hit theaters on Friday, ladies everywhere are breaking out their Wonder Woman costumes to proudly show that women can be heros, too, The Hollywood Reporter originally pointed out.

If you scroll through Instagram today, you're bound to see adorable pics of girls—and some women, too—dressed up in their superhero attire for the premiere. While some had official costumes, complete with crowns and arm gauntlets, others made do with DIY outfits, rocking polka-dotted blue skirts and red T-shirts. We love the creativity!

Here are some of our favorite images so far:

Never lose your sense of WONDER! #wonderwomanday #dccomics #strong #wonderwoman #wonderwomanmovie A post shared by SkoldKids (@skoldkids) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

She's ready to go see "Woman Woman!" #cmephoto #oliviailene #wonderwoman #dc #dressup #wonderwomanmovie #dccomics #dccinematicuniverse A post shared by Christy Earls Braid (@cmephoto) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Umm. We might be just a little excited #wonderwomanmovie A post shared by Dianna Angello (@dangello98) on Jun 3, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Haha little did we know turns out today is wonder woman day!! #wonderwomanday #wonderwoman #superhero #princess A post shared by vicki (@vicki.preece1991) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

If you know Eisley you know #wonderwoman is her idol, today she gets to see her on the big screen! 😍 A post shared by Amanda Alonso (@amanda.alonso) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

Wonder Women #wonderwoman #supergirl #twins A post shared by Brad (@thehza4) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

Getting ready to go see #WonderWoman !! A post shared by Ricky Cassvan (@rickyshotfirst) on Jun 3, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Even Viola Davis got in on the fun, posting a throwback picture of her daughter dressed up as the female superhero—afro and all!

Genesis at 2 almost 3. She wanted to keep her fro. #WonderWoman! We're ready!!! #TBT A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

The movie's opening also broke box office records with $39 million in sales by end of day Friday. So if you have an old Wonder Woman costume stowed away in your closet, now's the perfect time to dust off those arm gaunlets and show the world what you're made of!