Trend Alert: Brow Extensions

If the tweeze-happy ’90s left you with sparse eyebrows—and hey, you’re not the only one—the option to have them temporarily fixed is coming soon to a salon or spa near you.

Occhi Lash & Brow Studio in Oak Brook Terrace, Illinois—a ritzy suburb outside Chicago—is currently training aestheticians from around the country on Brow Perfect, an eyebrow extension technique that got its start in the UK.

Under a super bright light, an aesthetician uses high-quality surgical glue to apply individual synthetic hairs to your brows wherever they need a little help. (At Occhi, Brow Perfect costs between $45 and $150, depending on how many hairs you need filled in.)

Your new brows will last 10 to 14 days, but they need TLC: no heat or steam for at least 24 hours, and then no rubbing or pulling ever—which can be tough if you’re a little OCD like us.

