A Woman Will Appear on the New $10 Bill, the U.S. Treasury Says

On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury announced that the new $10 bill will feature an important historical female figure. The change is expected to roll out by 2020 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The woman who will get the honor has not been decided, but this summer Treasury officials will hold town hall meetings and discussion groups to determine which woman's face will grace your cash. They also asked for input for the public to use #The New10 to exchange ideas on social media. However, Treasury Secretary Jacob J. Lew will have the final say.

The last time a woman appeared on a bill was in the 19th century, when some paper currency featured portraits of Martha Washington. As for what will happen to Alexander Hamilton—the face of the $10 bill since 1929—Secretary Lew says the former president will still be incorporated in some way on the new note.

