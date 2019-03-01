Travis Scott's Reps Just Commented on Reports That Kylie Jenner Accused Him of Cheating

Is it me, or did it suddenly get a lot harder to keep up with the Kardashians?

Just when I thought my head had come to a complete stop after spinning at hyper-speed for the past week (there was a bit of drama between Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods, and Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, ICYMI), TMZ dropped another bombshell of a report onto my lap. Ugh.

The outlet reported that Kylie Jenner had accused Travis Scott of cheating, and that the "Sicko Mode" rapper canceled his show in Buffalo, New York, so that he could stay home in Los Angeles and deal with the fall out.

In a tweet, Scott said that he had to cancel his concert due to illness.

Buffalo I’m so sorry I can’t perform tonight. I’m under the weather and it fucking sucks! Can’t pull up without full rage. Show rescheduled to March 10 all tix are valid. See u soon — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 28, 2019

In a statement to E! on Thursday night, the rapper's rep said that Scott "strongly" denies the allegations of cheating, and says he and Kylie never got into a fight. Echoing his previous tweet, his rep said he missed the Buffalo show because he was sick.

And look, we know that appearances don't mean everything, but Kylie and Travis looked completely smitten with each other when they stepped out on the Grammys red carpet last month. With all the other drama happening in the KarJenner universe, we're holding out for a love story. Let us have this one.