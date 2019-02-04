Stormi Webster's Reaction to Dad Travis Scott's Super Bowl Performance Won the Night

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots may have defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3 at the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, but the real winner of the night was Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's baby girl, Stormi Webster.

As the rapper took the stage during the sporting event's halftime show, Jenner and Stormi watched in his green room, and the 1-year-old's reaction to her dad's performance was arguably the best part of the game.

"PRICELESS ," Kylie captioned a video of Stormi wearing a tie-dye hoodie as she bops around to Scott singing "Sicko Mode." The tiny fan was giddy with excitement and let out a huge giggle in the clip.

Kylie also seemed pretty stoked to be at the Super Bowl to watch her man. In true KarJenner fashion, the mom of one went the full tilt for her game day look, wearing a glamorous fur coat over a black turtleneck, winged liner, a voluminous blowout.

While the Super Bowl may have been a bust with only one touchdown the entire game, Kylie and Stormi sure made up for it.