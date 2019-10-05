Travis Scott Finally Broke His Silence on His Breakup With Kylie Jenner

Days after his alleged breakup with Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott used his Instagram Story to set the record straight. Rumors had been circulating that there was something between the rapper and Rojean Kar, but according to E! News, Scott's message clarifies the situation and makes it clear that he's focusing on what's important to him.

"It's really affecting when u see false things said about u once again these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true," Scott wrote on his Instagram Story. "Focusing on life, music, and family at this moment is what's real."

Kar — who is known online as YungSweetRo — also denied claims, that she was in any way involved with the dissolution of the relationship. "Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it's affecting real lives," she wrote online. "Thank you."

A source told People that "any rumors of cheating are totally and completely false."

Scott's sentiments are similar to Jenner's. In a post on her own Instagram, she wrote, "None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative. Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you."

She continued to tell her followers that Stormi would be the couple's No. 1 priority, whether or not she and Scott are together.

"Our main focus right now is Stormi," she wrote. "Our friendship and our daughter is priority."