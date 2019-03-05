Travis Scott Deleted His Instagram for a Very Specific Reason

Over the weekend, fans and followers of Travis Scott may have noticed that the rapper deactivated his Instagram account. His decision to go dark on social media came just days after Kylie Jenner allegedly accused him of cheating on her, so the timing raised some suspicion as to why he chose to do so. Was it an admission of guilt? Did he want to get ahead of the drama? Or was it something completely unrelated to the rumors?

It turns out that Scott did in fact delete his grid because of Kylie. Apparently, the Lip Kit founder went through his phone and found some "overly friendly" DMs between her boyfriend and several other women, according to TMZ.

Although he strongly denies cheating on Jenner — maintaining that the messages were innocent flirtations — Scott wanted to "prove his devotion" to Kylie and his one-year-old daughter Stormi by quitting the app.

Scott's break from social media appears to have prevented him and Kylie from splitting. "She isn't breaking up with him," a source previously explained to People. But that's not to say her trust hasn't been broken. On top of her own personal drama, the mom of one found out her former best friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with her sister's boyfriend.

Kylie has had a tough week — needless to say.

Travis attempted to smooth things over at a recent concert, telling the audience, "remember to keep your family first," and referred to Kylie as "wifey" during his set per Us Weekly.

Here's to hoping Kylie and Travis are able to move past this rough patch. After Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's messy split, we need at least one KarJenner relationship to give us #CoupleGoals.