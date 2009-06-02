Travel Like a Star on the Cheap

With flights under $500 roundtrip, you can jet-set to Italy like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel without buyer's remorse. This and other airfare deals can be found in the travel section at Bing.com—Microsoft's new "decision engine" that launches today! The Price Predictor feature helps takes the guesswork out of when to book by indicating if the flight you've selected is going to go up or down, Fare Alerts will notify you when the flight you've selected drops and you can follow Bing Travel on Twitter at twitter.com/fareologist for the latest deals.

—Amy Barton

