Travel Like an Editor: What InStyle's Joanna Bober Packed for a Whirlwind Aspen Weekend

Packing for a summer trip makes me feel like a rock star, if only because I can fold everything up into tiny squares and act like I’m traveling light when I am actually toting 10 outfits for a three-day trip. I can create the equivalent of a clown car out of my small suitcase—those multiple garments spilling forth like circus characters from a little Volkswagen Beetle.

My trip to Aspen was two-fold: it offered a chance to visit family who lives there year-round (lucky!) and an opportunity to attend the Food & Wine Classic, an epic food festival featuring chefs and celebrities whom I cover for my role at InStyle (like Drew Barrymore, above, who was there to promote her new Barrymore Wines). My uniform while on this trip mostly consisted of lightweight dresses, white jeans with cotton tunics, comfortable slides, and a cross-body bag to hold notebooks and an audio recorder (a k a my iPhone).

I have found “my designer” with Figue, the fashion label created by the ridiculously creative Stephanie von Watzdorf. A word traveler and artist, her bohemian but cosmopolitan aesthetic appeals to me so much. Comfortable separates and dresses sprinkled with sequins in silver and gold are her signature. Many of the clothes have long sleeves, too, which I prefer, to protect my skin from the sun, a particular issue in Aspen where you can easily get scorched with the high altitudes and deceptive lack of humidity. Most importantly, you can pack away without having to make tough editing decisions! To see more of the contents of my Aspen-ready, clown-car suitcase, click through to the photos above.

PHOTOS: What InStyle's Joanna Bober Packed for a Whirlwind Weekend in Aspen