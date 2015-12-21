The Best Travel Beauty Tips to Take You from Plane to Party

Celebrities are in on the secret: that is, how can you manage to walk off a red-eye flight and look Miranda Kerr-fabulous? Well, the answer is both straightforward and fun. Be prepared to indulge in some old school pampering (you deserve it!) and make sure you are stocked up on all the in-flight essentials; you will strut off that airplane looking like a million bucks and more importantly, ready to party.

Blow It Out

Getty Images

Although you've probably saved every last cent for your long-awaited trip, you really should set aside some extra bucks for a pre-flight pamper. To have a voluminous, shiny 'do all night long, invest in a professional blowout before heading to the airport. Schedule an appointment at your favorite salon, or find the nearest blow dry bar near you—it's that easy!

Not only will they wash and style your hair to leave you looking like you belong in a hair commercial, you also won't have to worry about the extra time it would take if you had to re-wash your hair before going out. Simply apply some anti-frizz cream when you land and throw it up in a ponytail the next day.

Beauty Counter Makeover

Getty Images

Because who doesn't want that fresh pre-vacay makeover selfie? Getting your makeup done for you pre-flight isn't just a good idea, it's a must. Head to your local department store (Bloomingdale's, Nordstrom, Macy's) and take your pick amongst what we like to call "beauty heaven."

Don't go all prom makeup, though. Go for a chic low-key look instead. Tip: Ask your makeup artist for a few spritzes of makeup setting spray. We recommend purchasing a bottle with the brand you choose, that way all you have to do is touch up your pout and apply a few more sprays when you get off the plane.

Stick Them On

Courtesy

With all the hustle and bustle that comes with getting out the door to make your flight, there's absolutely zero time accounted for drying your perfectly polished mani. The solution? Stick-on nails: the salon mani without the hassle and fear of chipping.

For an easy-to-use glue-on set, Revlon's Color Allure Glue-On Nails in Vintage Velvet ($7; drugstore.com) offers a sophisticated, edgy look. If you're looking for a simple peel and apply strategy instead, Sally Hansen's Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips ($10; ulta.com) are ideal—they even come in 48 different patterns! Just apply either of these trendy nail sets before you leave the house, on the way to the airport or while you're chilling out in the boarding area.

Stock Up

Courtesy

Now that you're all done-up, it's time to make sure the look lasts. To remain dazzling upon landing, it's crucial to make sure you're taking care of yourself during the flight. These essentials will assist with that:

Advil ($5; cvs.com):

Advil is always a good idea to have on-hand; it takes care of pesky ailments like headaches, cramps and even low grade fevers.

Vitamin C ($13; walgreens.com):

Taking vitamin C will boost your immune system, which is perfect if you are going out for the night after a long day of traveling.

Tums ($10; drugstore.com):

It's well-known that airplane food is not exactly gourmet. That is why Tums could be your new best friend.

Earplugs ($20; amazon.com):

Earplugs will block out the crying babies and sounds of the engine while in the air. This means you may be able to get some shut-eye. Translation: even more energy to get your party on.

Anti-Bacterial Wipes (in stores):

With all the germs and bacteria on the seat and tray table, it's important to wipe it down before sitting.