Transform Your Body Like Jennifer Aniston With Her Yoga Instructor's New Book, Yogalosophy

Hop on the yoga train and get a ticket to inspiration station: Celebrity yoga instructor Mandy Ingber, the fitness genius behind Jennifer Aniston and Kate Beckinsale’s impressively fit figures, just released a new book to help you get a body like the stars. Yogalosophy: 28 Days to the Ultimate Mind-Body Makeover ($20 at amazon.com) puts her years of experience shaping and sculpting some of the most enviable bodies in Hollywood into one place with a step-by-step program outlining four weeks worth of poses, recipes, diet plans, and more. “If you pair this routine with a diet plan for 28 days you will see a result," Ingber told InStyle.com. Ultimately, her goal is to make readers love and accept their bodies. “You don’t have to lose five or ten pounds to start loving your figure," she said. "We can actually get into shape by loving ourselves and accepting the bodies that we have. Start off being grateful and use fitness, diet, and exercise as an expression of that gratitude.” Click to get an inside look at the book.