The Trailer for Selena Gomez's New Netflix Show Is Creepy as Hell

The first trailer for Selena Gomez’s new Netflix show, 13 Reasons Why, is here and it’s dramatic as hell. The series, based on Jay Asher’s book of the same name, is about a teenager, Hannah Baker, who commits suicide and leaves behind 13 cassette tapes explaining why.

“Settle in, because I’m about to tell you the story of my life. More specifically why my life ended. And if you’re listening to this tape, you’re one of the reasons why,” the character explains in the new trailer.

The project, which deals with suicide, depression, and emotional abuse, was extremely personal for Gomez, who co-executive produced the series. “I actually was going through a really difficult time when they started production,” she told reporters at a Netflix panel in February. “I went away for 90 days, and I actually met tons of kids in this place that were talking about a lot of issues that these characters are experiencing.”

VIDEO: How Selena Gomez’s “Difficult Time” Made Her Netflix Show Feel Personal

Judging by the emotional first trailer, the star did a great job of bringing those emotions to life.

RELATED: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Take Their Romance to the City of Love

Watch the preview at top and catch 13 Reasons Why when it premieres March 31 on Netflix.