The Trailer for Season 5 of Downton Abbey Is Here! Check Out the Fiery Preview Now

It looks like the fifth season of Downton Abbey is going to be a steamy one! The official trailer for the show's upcoming season was just released, and it teases several scandalous hookups (Lady Mary included), introduces new characters who will be added to the mix, and gives us a glimpse of a fire that will take place in what looks like a room of the estate.

While we doubt Downton will burn to the ground, this first look ensures that the next installment of the series will be an exciting one—and a game changer. "Downton is catching up with the times we live in," Mrs. Hughes says to Mr. Carson in the clip, hinting that things are about to get even more intense for the Crawley family. Check out the Downton Abbey season 5 trailer below, and get excited for Jan. 5, 2015, when it premieres on PBS.

