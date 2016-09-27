The Trailer for Justin Timberlake's Concert Doc Is Here and We Can't Stop the Feeling

Coming off the high that was his summer hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling," Justin Timberlake is back and looking better than ever in the newly released trailer for his upcoming concert documentary. Titled Justin Timberlake and The Tennessee Kids, the Netflix doc follows JT and his band, The Tennessee Kids, at their final show of the 20/20 Experience World Tour, which started in November 2013 and ended last January.

The catchy trailer showcases one of his most popular singles, "Mirrors," as the crowd sings along (because, obviously, everyone knows all of the words). Try not to sing along with them, we dare you.

To capture the tour's final show in Las Vegas on film, Timberlake worked with director Jonathan Demme (who helmed The Silence of the Lambs and Ricki and the Flash). The nearly two-minute long trailer shows JT doing what he does best: dancing, singing, and getting the crowd pumped up for an exciting show.

Timberlake has certainly been busy this summer: He lent his famous voice to the movie Trolls (out Nov. 4) and produced its soundtrack. On top of that, and he has been working on a new album—his first in three years—according to EW.

Watch JT bring sexyback—again—in the trailer above and as Justin Timberlake and The Tennessee Kids begins streaming on Netflix Oct. 12.