Tracy Reese Is Designing an Anthropologie Home Line

New York designer Tracy Reese (much loved by stars like 90210's Shenae Grimes) is doing another collaboration with Anthropologie! Following her limited-edition release of the dress inspired by Michelle Obama's Democratic National Convention look, the designer is working on something new for the retailer—a home collection. "We are launching Plenty Home, which should debut in about a month," Reese told InStyle.com prior to her runway show during New York Fashion Week. "It was really fun to work on. We had a home license that ended a couple years ago, and I’ve just been dying to kind of get back into it. It’s something that I really love to do." Keep your eyes peeled for the line's March release.

