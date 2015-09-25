Your Man Bun Is Probably Making You Go Bald
Bad news for all the boys working a too-tight man bun—if you've noticed a receding hairline recently, your trendy style just might be the culprit. Thanks to an article published by Science.Mic this week, the topic of traction alopecia became a trending one across the internet once it was determined that super-taut updos were causing premature (and sometimes permanent) hair loss around the temple and forehead area. And just like the man bun continues to grow in popularity, the issue only becomes more widespread. "It's really, really common. I see it probably once a week," dermatologist Sabra Sullivan tells the publication. "They're putting traction on the follicles that the hair is not really meant to take.
Though traction alopecia has become more public ever since the Jared Leto effect came into play, it's a problem that affects anyone who regularly wears overly-tight hairstyles, regardless of gender. Still, if you're more the "you can chop my man bun off my cold, dead head" type, this doesn't mean you have to give up your signature look. Just try to loosen the knot ever-so-slightly. "There are lots of men who wear man buns and don't get traction alopecia," Sullivan adds. "The idea is not to pull so tight. You don't want to have to go for hair transplants later."