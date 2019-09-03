Tracee Ellis Ross Is Launching a Haircare Line for Natural Hair

Image zoom Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross was never able to find the exact products she wanted to enhance her natural curls, so she made them. The award-winning actress, activist, and fashion icon announced that she is entering the beauty industry with Pattern, a line of haircare products specifically formulated for the curly, coiled, and textured hair community.

Launching September 9 at Patternbeauty.com and in two weeks later in 12,000 Ulta stores, the initial products are focused on everyday routine and in-shower tools to help maximize your natural curl pattern, including shampoo, three conditioners, leave-in conditioner, two hair serums, a rubber shower brush, hair clip, and microfiber towels to protect curls. Prices range from $9 to $42. The products also come in larger sizes to accomodate the curly community's need for more product.

While it seems like a celeb launches their own beauty brand every other day, Ross' line has been a decade in the making. In her Instagram post announcing Pattern, she shares that she first came up with the idea for the brand in 2008 shortly after her hit TV show Girlfriends ended.

"@patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when Girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all," she wrote.

“By the time I made it onto Girlfriends, I was one of very few women wearing their hair naturally in Hollywood,” she told WWD of her time on the TV series when she noticed that people were inspired by her character Joan's style. “I learned to embrace my natural texture and curl pattern and love it and care for it. But it was a journey not supported by commercials, entertainment and rows of products in every store.”

The star wants her brand to empower young women by doing more than just helping them on their natural hair journeys. A percentage of the proceeds from Pattern's product sales will go to nonprofit organizations.

“Pattern is about products made by and for us. And it’s about creating a space for a community that exists, to celebrate our beauty and magic,” Ross told WWD. “I have been marketing my hair since my social media started. It’s such a huge part of my being-ness, of who I am and how I dress myself. Now I have a name for it.”