Tracee Ellis Ross' Braids Channel One of Her Mom's Most Iconic 1970s Looks

When it comes to having great hair, Tracee Ellis Ross has got it. So, naturally, when she recently channeled her mom's legendary halo braids from the 1975 film Mahogany, the actress completely nailed the look.

Celebrity hairstylist Nai'vasha worked with Ross to re-create the look before she stepped onstage to host the 2019 British Fashion Awards. The stylist first slicked the actress' hair back into a bun, then used wire to form the structural plaits.

The look was so good, Ross could only refer to it as "magic" — and, quite honestly, we agree.

But this isn't the first time Ross has teamed up with Nai'vasha to create captivating, nostalgic styles. Back in October, the stylist gave Ross chunky braids for a shoot with W magazine that nearly every Black girl wore as a child.

We're not sure what the pair will be up to in the future, but we'd definitely love to see Ross channel her mother's larger-than-life looks again — especially a take on "Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair."