Black-ish Stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson Will Host the 2015 BET Awards

Black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson are taking on a brand new role. The pair, who play parents Andre and Rainbow Johnson on the ABC series, will host the 2015 BET Awards on Sunday, June 28.

"I'm excited for the performances and I'm excited to see what happens with Anthony and I," Ross told People. "We work together every week on Black-ish, but we have a very different kind of scripted relationship on the show so it'll be fun for us to play in this way—in a different capacity and to be silly in a different way."

Nominees for this year's trophies include Beyoncé, Rihanna, John Legend, Nicki Minaj, and Drake. Catch the 2015 BET Awards when they air on Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. EST on BET.

