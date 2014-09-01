Très Chic! Catherine Malandrino and Lillet Team Up On a Tote for a Good Cause

Looking to add a little French flair to your life?

Designer Catherine Malandrino has teamed up with French apéritif maker Lillet on a stylish tote for a good cause. The Paris-themed carryall, made of sturdy canvas and featuring blue-leather handles, showcases a drawing of the Eiffel Tower, complete with fireworks in the background.

Yet despite its design, the bag was created to benefit the French companies' female friends across the pond: 100-percent of the proceeds from the sale of the tote will go to Women Thrive Worldwide, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit that aims to create work equality between men and women by bringing the issues women face around the world to lawmakers.

The Catherine Malandrino and Lillet tote is available for $50 on catherinemalandrino.com.

