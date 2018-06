Tory Burch appeared on The View today to debut her latest design—a special edition Japan Relief T-shirt (shown). The $29 top is available for pre-order on ToryBurch.com today, and 100% of the net proceeds of all tees sold through September 15th will go to the American Red Cross to benefit the Japan earthquake and tsunami relief efforts. Now that’s a purchase we can feel good about!

