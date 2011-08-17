Tory Burch Spotlights InStyle Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein

Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Aug 17, 2011 @ 4:30 pm

Tory Burch always picks interesting people to highlight for the Spotlight On feature of her online diary The Tory Blog, and today the designer picked InStyle fashion director Hal Rubenstein! Head over to ToryBurch.com/blog now to find out his all-time favorite red carpet moment, his favorite outfit, and his top seven style tips that will last you a lifetime (i.e. #1 - Always leave the house as if you are going to run into someone you went to high school with). Enjoy!

MORE:CFDA You Can't Fake Fashion TotesMichelle Obama Wears Tory BurchTory Burch's Resort Collection

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!