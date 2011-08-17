Tory Burch Spotlights InStyle Fashion Director Hal Rubenstein

Tory Burch always picks interesting people to highlight for the Spotlight On feature of her online diary The Tory Blog, and today the designer picked InStyle fashion director Hal Rubenstein! Head over to ToryBurch.com/blog now to find out his all-time favorite red carpet moment, his favorite outfit, and his top seven style tips that will last you a lifetime (i.e. #1 - Always leave the house as if you are going to run into someone you went to high school with). Enjoy!

MORE:• CFDA You Can't Fake Fashion Totes• Michelle Obama Wears Tory Burch• Tory Burch's Resort Collection