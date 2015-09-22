Tory Burch Is Launching a Sport Collection: 5 Days of Athleisure Looks

When I first heard that Tory Burch was launching a sport collection, I knew that she wasn't just jumping on the athleisure bandwagon. Known for her preppy-chic ready-to-wear and accessories, Burch's new line was sure to be an athletic take on everyday essentials—my favorite kind! When I got to take out the pieces out for a spin, I wasn't disappointed because they totally capture a 360-degree lifestyle. Everything can be worn in so many different ways. And if you are active, it's a perfect collection—you'll feel even more productive and zippier! Here, I style my favorite pieces for five days of killer outfits.

The structured neoprene turtleneck (at top) is super flattering—I feel like I can wear it to the office or over a tank to the gym. These sunglasses are super on-trend with the gold trim.

Oliver Clark

Looking good in your gym clothes makes you have a better workout. The red stripe pattern on the pants lengthens the leg, and the jacket is great to grab and go (above). I can't get enough of these beaded sneakers. Talk about high fashion!

Oliver Clark

For those of you who don't know, I love to layer—I will put almost anything over a button down. This light blue oxford (above) is great with the knit sleeves, that way you can push up the sweater sleeve and you still have that great detail underneath.

Oliver Clark

Tory loves tennis, so this court-inspired look (above) is a no-brainer. When you are running errands, just throw a sweater over the shoulder. It's cool and confident.

Oliver Clark

This blazer and trousers look (above) is a take on a head-to-toe windbreaker, but more polished. The jacket is two pieces in one, so you don't have to fumble with a bunch of layers when the temperatures drop.

