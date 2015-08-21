Tory Burch Launches a Website for Female Entrepreneurs

Designer, philanthropist, and ultimate #girlboss Tory Burch has a new mission: to make it as easy as possible for female entrepreneurs to get the advice and support they need, when they need it most. The Tory Burch Foundation just unveiled its brand-new website, which serves as a virtual resource for women seeking career advice, business insights from industry insiders (including Mindy Kaling!), and even easy-to-follow instructions on how to build and develop a business plan.

"We wanted to create a dynamic, interactive site that could not only serve as a practical toolbox but also be a constant source of important information for women entrepreneurs as they start and scale their businesses," Burch said in a statement. That means the foundation and its resources are there to help you 24/7, on desktop, mobile, and tablet—exactly what you need when you're hunched over your computer at 1 a.m. building your own empire.

