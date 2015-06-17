7 Pieces of Advice from Business Mogul (& Birthday Girl) Tory Burch

Although Tory Burch is among the biggest names in the fashion world, her company has been around for less than a decade. It's hard to believe that this business mogul, who turns 49 today, started her empire at the kitchen table in her New York apartment. Now the stunning blond and mother of three runs a $1 billion brand and counts celebrities such a Michelle Obama, Brooklyn Decker, Kiernan Shipka, and Rashida Jones as fans.

In addition to her business success, Burch has also made a major effort to help fellow female entrepreneurs. She started the Tory Burch Foundation in 2009 to help aspiring women business owners get the support and advice they needed. Let's celebrate Burch's birthday with some of her best inspirational advice.

1. "Any great entrepreneur is truly an optimist."—Forbes Women's Summit

2. "If it doesn't scare you, you're probably not dreaming big enough."—Babson College commencement speech

3. "When you have the wrong people in the wrong position it affects the entire company. It's a hard lesson to learn. It has a ripple effect." —Forbes Women's Summit

4. "If women support women—which is a necessity—we can make change." —2014 Massachusetts Conference for Women

5. "Even if you're not yet an entrepreneur, you can be entrepreneurial in everything you do. If you view each stop as an opportunity to learn something, there is always something you will take away from that experience."—Babson College commencement speech

6. "I think women should be just as ambitious as men, and be proud of it."—Stanford Business School interview

7. "One of the best pieces of advice I ever received from my parents is to think of negativity as noise. Believe in yourself and what you're doing. Remember: If the most unique ideas were obvious to everyone, there wouldn't be entrepreneurs. The one thing that every entrepreneurial journey has in common is that there are many, many steps on the road to success." —Babson College Commencement Speech

