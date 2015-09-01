Be Transported to Paris with Tory Burch's New Dianna Agron-Directed Short Film

This September, Tory Burch is launching a Paris-inspired collection in honor of the brand's new flagship in the City of Lights, and to celebrate, the label has teamed with actor-turned-director Dianna Agron on a short film that will have you wanting to book a trip to France ASAP.

Titled L'Américaine, the short was inspired by a scene from the 1951 film An American in Paris and focuses on a French man telling his friend about his new love interest, an American girl. It's set in a café in the Marais neighborhood of Paris and is interspersed with dreamy shots of the girl wearing pieces from the collection. Watch it now below:

 

 

