Toronto International Film Festival 2015: See Our Exclusive Portraits of the Stars 

After ten days, dozens of celebrities, and hundreds of movies, the Toronto International Film Festival will draw to a close this weekend. Many of the stars in the biggest films made a stop in the Canadian city to promote their projects during the event, and InStyle was there to capture all the action in our pop-up portrait studio in downtown Toronto, along with our sister publications, Entertainment Weekly and People.

In the five days we spent there, we took thousands of pictures of TIFF's biggest stars, many of whom are seen above, with Danish photographer Jens Langkjaer behind the lens. We also interviewed over 75 celebrities, producers, and directors about their latest work.

What we found this year was that the stars of Toronto's most notable films completely let their guards down. Their projects focused on real-life issues—in fact, many films had premises based on true stories and headlines of years past—and so our conversations often tended to discover how film can relate to the human experience, be it about friendship, love, marriage, aging, relationships, all ultimately in search for truth. See for yourself: Click through the gallery to view a selection of exclusive portraits from our TIFF photo studio and rad interviews with the stars.

