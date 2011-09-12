Toronto Film Festival Fashion: Keira Knightley, Kirsten Dunst and More!

Kirsten Dunst and Keira Knightley are just two of the many celebrities who stopped by the Toronto Film Festival this weekend, and they packed high-fashion looks for their trip up north. Dunst paired her dotted navy Prada blouse with a white Chanel maxi skirt, while Knightley wore a pale lace Elie Saab frock and satin Miu Miu pumps. Click through the gallery to see more fashion moments at the festival!

