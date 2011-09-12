Toronto Film Festival Fashion: Keira Knightley, Kirsten Dunst and More!

Sep 12, 2011 @ 9:45 am

Kirsten Dunst and Keira Knightley are just two of the many celebrities who stopped by the Toronto Film Festival this weekend, and they packed high-fashion looks for their trip up north. Dunst paired her dotted navy Prada blouse with a white Chanel maxi skirt, while Knightley wore a pale lace Elie Saab frock and satin Miu Miu pumps. Click through the gallery to see more fashion moments at the festival!

