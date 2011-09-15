Toronto Film Festival Fashion: Jessica Chastain, Ashley Greene, and More!

We can't get enough of the Toronto Film Festival's red carpet style moments! Ashley Greene went sophisticated for the Toronto debut of her new movie Butter in a white Oscar de la Renta frock, while Jessica Chastain brought a dose of sunshine to the premiere of Coriolanus in cheery yellow Viktor & Rolf gown. Click through to see more celebrities at the festival, including Madonna, Jennifer Garner and more!

MORE:• Freida Pinto's Clothes: Stuck in Customs! • 2010 Toronto Film Festival Photos