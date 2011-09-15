Toronto Film Festival Fashion: Jessica Chastain, Ashley Greene, and More!

Caitlin Petreycik
Sep 15, 2011 @ 12:50 pm

We can't get enough of the Toronto Film Festival's red carpet style moments! Ashley Greene went sophisticated for the Toronto debut of her new movie Butter in a white Oscar de la Renta frock, while Jessica Chastain brought a dose of sunshine to the premiere of Coriolanus in cheery yellow Viktor & Rolf gown. Click through to see more celebrities at the festival, including Madonna, Jennifer Garner and more!

