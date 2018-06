The 2011 Toronto Film Festival kicked off this week, and the fashion is not to be missed! Freida Pinto picked a beaded blush Valentino dress and Jimmy Choos for the premiere of Trishna, while Angelina Jolie chose a more minimal look for her Moneyball screening in a black silk cowl-neck Vivienne Westwood gown and a metallic Louis Vuitton clutch. Click through to see more celebrities at the festival, including Megan Fox, Tilda Swinton, Kate Mara, and more!