Toronto Film Festival 2011: Behind-the-Scenes Photos!

Elisabeth Caren for InStyle
Bronwyn Barnes
Sep 14, 2011 @ 12:05 pm

Talk about insider information! InStyle went behind the scenes at the 2011 Toronto Film Festival, setting up our annual photo studio at the Windsor Arms Hotel. Gerard Butler, Emily Blunt, Cory Monteith, and Freida Pinto were just a few of the celebrities who stopped by to talk movies, browse diamond accessories by Forevermark, get touch-ups from Sephora makeup pros, and satisfy their sweet cravings by digging into our bottomless candy jars. Click through the gallery to see photos from inside InStyle’s TIFF studio now!

MORE: 2011 Toronto Film Festival Red Carpet Photos!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!