Toronto Film Festival 2011: Behind-the-Scenes Photos!

Talk about insider information! InStyle went behind the scenes at the 2011 Toronto Film Festival, setting up our annual photo studio at the Windsor Arms Hotel. Gerard Butler, Emily Blunt, Cory Monteith, and Freida Pinto were just a few of the celebrities who stopped by to talk movies, browse diamond accessories by Forevermark, get touch-ups from Sephora makeup pros, and satisfy their sweet cravings by digging into our bottomless candy jars. Click through the gallery to see photos from inside InStyle’s TIFF studio now!

